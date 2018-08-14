BEDC blames power interruptions on unstable national grid

Between January and July this year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) national grid has been highly unstable with over 2,000 outages and interruptions recorded in BEDC Electricity Plc’s. (BEDC’s) network coverage area of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, causing affected customers dissatisfactions. Funke Osibodu, managing director/CEO of BEDC, disclosed this during a media parley…