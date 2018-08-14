Power
BEDC blames power interruptions on unstable national grid
Between January and July this year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) national grid has been highly unstable with over 2,000 outages and interruptions recorded in BEDC Electricity Plc’s. (BEDC’s) network coverage area of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, causing affected customers dissatisfactions. Funke Osibodu, managing director/CEO of BEDC, disclosed this during a media parley…
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...