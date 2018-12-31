Edu Okeke replaces Ladipo as new Azura Power MD

Edu Okeke will resume as managing director of Azura Power Ltd in the new year as David Ladipo calls time on an eight year stay at the helm. Ladipo, under whose watch the company developed, built and commissioned the 461 MegaWatts Azura-Edo IPP, Nigeria’s first privately-financed independent power plant, had told investors in 2017 of…Tags: Azura Power
