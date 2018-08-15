Power
Ikeja Electric warns against energy theft, meter bypass
Ikeja Electric warns against energy theft, meter bypass
The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) has warned against meter bypass and energy theft, as it intensifies metering activities across its network. Mr Felix Ofulue, the Head, Corporate Communications of IE, said in Lagos that the company was losing millions of naira to energy theft, vandalism and meter bypass. Ofulue called on customers within the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...