Power

Increasing cost of generation, liquidity concerns, forex access threat to  sector, GENCOs warn

by HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

August 19, 2018 | 9:22 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Generating Companies in Nigeria (Gencos) are raising concern over   increasing costs of power generation,even as express worry on grid operations, liquidity challenges, and access to forex to fund plant maintenance and other foreign currency denominated projects. These they said is a major threat to the electricity delivery in the country which could result in…

login to view this content or Register here

by HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

August 19, 2018 | 9:22 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene

The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner