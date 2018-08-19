Power
Increasing cost of generation, liquidity concerns, forex access threat to sector, GENCOs warn
Generating Companies in Nigeria (Gencos) are raising concern over increasing costs of power generation,even as express worry on grid operations, liquidity challenges, and access to forex to fund plant maintenance and other foreign currency denominated projects. These they said is a major threat to the electricity delivery in the country which could result in…
Big Read |
Analysis
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...