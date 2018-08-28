Power
Nigeria’s renewable energy industry has success stories to learn from
Nigeria presents as a typical case of a resource cursed nation because it has an abundance of natural resources such as sunlight but fails to harness same to stimulate sustainable economic growth and better the lives of its citizens. Global wind and solar has hit a landmark figure of 1 terrawatt (TW) and a second…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...