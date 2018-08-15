Power
NNPC says other factors not gas responsible for electricity drop
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that there are other factors responsible for the drop in electricity generation and not lack availability of enough gas for power. It explained that the prevailing significant drop in power generation was mainly due to three factors namely: a reduction in power generation by the three Hydro…
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...