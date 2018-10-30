Power
Off-grid energy tariff show contradiction in Nigeria’s electricity pricing
While off-grid energy projects like the recently completed Sura Shopping Complex independent Power Project are allowed to charge N50 per kilowatt hour, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) insists electricity distribution companies (DisCos)must sell power between 32-N38 even though both operations are supposed to be private businesses. This discriminatory pricing model, analysts say distorts the…
Should Nigeria look inward?
To understand the chart below, we need to first define the basic concepts: ‘’FDI’’ and ‘’GDP’’. Foreign direct investment (FDI)...