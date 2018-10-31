Power
Respite for Sura market as CWG provides metering for electricity
Sura Market
CWG Plc, one of Nigeria’s pioneer Smart Meter providers, on behalf of the federal government has provided metering for over 1000 shops in SURA market in a bid to eliminate consumer’s complaints on estimated billing. The firm alongside other stakeholders in the country’s power and energy sector, also joined the Nigerian vice president, Yemi Osinbajo…
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...