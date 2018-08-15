Power

Shrinking renewable energy investment stirs environmental concerns

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 15, 2018 | 1:54 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Renewable energy

Global investment in renewable energy declined by 7 percent in 2017, its largest fall in over 15 years, according to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Investment report released last month, stirring concerns for the world’s aspirations to cut carbon emissions. The World Energy Investment 2018 provides a critical benchmark for decision making by governments,…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 15, 2018 | 1:54 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner