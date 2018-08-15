Power
Shrinking renewable energy investment stirs environmental concerns
Renewable energy
Global investment in renewable energy declined by 7 percent in 2017, its largest fall in over 15 years, according to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Investment report released last month, stirring concerns for the world’s aspirations to cut carbon emissions. The World Energy Investment 2018 provides a critical benchmark for decision making by governments,…
Big Read
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...