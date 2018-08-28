Power

TCN says three new additional transformers to improve grid capacity

by HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

August 28, 2018 | 6:28 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
power transformer

In line with its policy on incremental power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), under its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) has completed the installation of 100MVA, 60MVA and 60/66MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in three different transmission substations. The new power transformers,TCN said have increased transmission capacity from 200MVA to 300MVA in Ejigbo Substation,…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

August 28, 2018 | 6:28 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner