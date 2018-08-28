TCN says three new additional transformers to improve grid capacity

In line with its policy on incremental power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), under its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) has completed the installation of 100MVA, 60MVA and 60/66MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in three different transmission substations. The new power transformers,TCN said have increased transmission capacity from 200MVA to 300MVA in Ejigbo Substation,…