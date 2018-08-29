Real Estate
FMBN, labour unions target workers in new affordable housing programme
Worried by the ‘homelessness’ of Nigeria workers due to their inability to buy what is on offer on the housing market, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in conjunction with leading labour unions—the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) have finalized plans to commence the…
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...