Real Estate
Homeownership, job opportunities underway as Army plans N7.5bn estate
The plan by the Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL), a real estate investment and development arm of the Nigeria Army to develop an estate that will deliver 221 housing units is holding out hope of home ownership and job opportunities for soldiers and civilians in the area. The planned housing project estimated to cost…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...