Highs, lows of Nigerian drug makers

Nigerian drug makers are pushing on with investments and expansion but key challenges remain unresolved in the industry.

Even the acquisition of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s prequalification has not helped some of them as expected, as exchange rate exposure and policy issues dog the industry.

Swiss Pharma, which was the first to get the WHO requalification, divested 95 percent of its stake in its Nigerian operations to a French Company Biogran last year.

An Anambra State-based Juhel Nigeria has acquired two Blow Fill Seal’ (BFS) machines, which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The facilities have helped the drug maker manufacture new Oxytocin injection for pregnant women, seen as the first of its kind in Africa.

“The innovation we are doing costs a lot of money. The BFS machines are expensive machines and only very few manufacturers have them in Nigeria,” Ifeanyi Okoye, CEO of Juhel Nigeria Limited, said, while unveiling Oxytocin injection in Lagos, earlier in the year.

Fidson Healthcare has a new N9 billion ultra-modern factory at Sango-Otta in Ogun State, which enables it to produce affordable drugs that compete in the industry. The drug maker’s expansion into new products has enabled it to deliver sustainable earnings.

Similarly, SKG Pharma has locally produced Amino Acid and Vitamins, seen as first in Africa. The drug maker recently introduced Lumal dispersible malaria tablets for infants.

Moreover, Daily Need Industries has produced Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablets (DT), used for the cure of Pneumonia.

Already Swiss Pharma, Evans Medical, ChiPharmaceuticals and May & Baker have all obtained the WHO prequalification and many more are on line to obtain this certification.

Nigerian pharmaceutical industry has so far made over N300 billion worth of investments in land, plants, vehicles and other equipment, according to Okey Akpa, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN).

Afrab, Tuyil Pharmaceuticals, Dana Pharmaceuticals, Unique Pharmaceuticals and Pharmatex are among the 15 companies readying their plants for WHO certifications.

The industry was recently mired in controversy over the alleged sale of codeine illegally, but key companies mentioned have denied official involvement.

Key manufacturers told BusinessDay that they need policy consistency, especially a policy on drug importation.

ODINAKA ANUDU