10 predictions for Nigeria’s digital payment landscape in 2019 (2)

2018 was an exciting year for payments in Nigeria. Tons of cash came in as international investments, interbank transfer crossed 700 million transactions, even mCash had a little showing. Of course, the bitcoin bubble made a loud burst with many licking their wounds. As usual, the following are my 10 predictions for 2019. They are mostly influenced…Tags: Digital banking, digital disruption, Digital Payments, Fintech in Nigeria, Interbank, Micropayments, Open Banking, SANEF
