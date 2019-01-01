9mobile plans to break new grounds in IoT, data services, mobile money in 2019

9mobile, has expressed gratitude to its customers and indeed all Nigerians for their steadfast support and loyalty in 2018, and assured them of continuous delivery of excellent services in the New Year. Stephane Beuvelet, acting managing director of 9mobile, in an end-of-year message, said the new management of the telecommunications company is deeply grateful to…Tags: 9Mobile
|
Latest |
|
Analysis
Facts emerged on Wednesday that the new shareholders Teleology, one...
Experts in the telecoms industry have raised concerns over the...
Experts in the telecommunications industry say Teleology faces a tough...