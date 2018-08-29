Technology
Blockchain to generate over $175bn in 2025, says Gartner
According to a Gartner forecast, blockchain will generate an annual business value of over $175 billion by 2025, rising to over $3 trillion by 2030. Blockchain does not only offer the promise of cost decline and competence, it could also enable revenue growth for businesses, increase transparency and drive transformation across numerous business processes…
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...