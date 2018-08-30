Technology
Blockchain to generate over $175bn in 2025, says Gratner
Blockchain network , Machine learning , deep learning and neural networks concept. Blue Distributed connection atom with black background , 3d rendering
According to a Gartner forecast, blockchain will generate an annual business value of over $175 billion by 2025, rising to over $3 trillion by 2030. Blockchain does not only offer the promise of cost decline and competence, it could also enable revenue growth for businesses, increase transparency and drive transformation across numerous business processes in…
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...