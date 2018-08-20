Cheetah move to advance blockchain projects beyond Africa

In its recent launch in Lagos this month, Cheetah Africa, a non-profit making organisation as express its desire to help young enterprising blockchain developers to achieve their goal of creating products which entire existence depend on blockchain.

According to Lucky Uwakwe, Co-founder Cheetah Africa, “in ensuring projects supported are worthy to push, the body will ensure that “audit and vetting are done before Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Ukwakwe noted that the verifying process are done as a standard procedure for transparency, especially in a world where we have so many project without due diligence.

“The platform will conduct an acid test for aspiring start-ups and periodic audit will be followed in ensuring due process on the projects advancement, opening up an avenue where Cheetah will be seen as a pointer for African blockchain Start-up development,” Nathaniel Luz, co-founder at Cheetah Africa said.

Cheetah Africa was co-founded by Lucky Uwakwe and Nathaniel Luz who have knowledge about blockchain project due to their participation in blockchain projects across the world such as Ethereum, Dash token, Humaniq, Time chain, KIN, Zcash and Status are now laying out their experience for developments of block chain project as they claim Africa is a fertile ground which is meant to be best cultivated by Africans.

Another cofounder of Cheetah Africa Nathaniel Luz stated that the firm is positioning itself to be the connecting bridge between African start-up and innovations to the world, by re-writing the African story where Africans will be looked away from fraud and theft.

“Some of the projects on board include blockvibranium, webercoin, Biya, Esusu which Cheetah is fully partnering with in ensuring successful projects execution,” Luz, Co-founder of Cheetah Africa said.

An Ecobank research institute report on blockchain and crypto currency shows that African regulators are adopting the ‘wait and see’ approach which is further dragging the level of adoption amongst African countries while been aware of the risk and potential positive benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrencies adoption to economic advancements.

The report disclose that out of all African countries only South Africa has given a favourable and permissive stance as regards crypto currency and blockchain developments but not with full legality whereas Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Zambia and Zimbabwe have shown signs of research into the potentials of blockchain and cryptocurrencies while been cautious which have seen other countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Dr Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania still maintaining a contentious stance showing signs that the progress on adoption and regulation is been monitored.