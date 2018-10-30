Technology
‘It is important to develop solutions that address market demands’
Jacqueline Jumah is a digital financial services market specialist and the newly appointed managing director of Intermac Consulting, a firm focused on e-business with emphasis on e-banking and e-payment intermediation services across Africa. In this interview, she talks with Jumoke Lawanson about the company’s determination to drive Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda with the promotion of…
Analysis
Should Nigeria look inward?
To understand the chart below, we need to first define the basic concepts: ‘’FDI’’ and ‘’GDP’’. Foreign direct investment (FDI)...