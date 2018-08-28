Technology

Nexgo awards Global Accelerex as best partner on e-payment solutions

by Jumoke Akiyode-Lawanson

August 28, 2018 | 12:21 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Global Accelerex, a top payment technology provider in Nigeria has received the Best Partner Award from Nexgo, of China’s biggest electronic payment and technology solutions provider. The award was which was presented during the Nexgo Partners’ Summit in Shenzhen, China, was given as an honour to enduring partnerships as well as consistency in delivering superior…

login to view this content or Register here

by Jumoke Akiyode-Lawanson

August 28, 2018 | 12:21 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner