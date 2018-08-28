Technology
Nexgo awards Global Accelerex as best partner on e-payment solutions
Global Accelerex, a top payment technology provider in Nigeria has received the Best Partner Award from Nexgo, of China’s biggest electronic payment and technology solutions provider. The award was which was presented during the Nexgo Partners’ Summit in Shenzhen, China, was given as an honour to enduring partnerships as well as consistency in delivering superior…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Kofi Annan: In service of the world
During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...