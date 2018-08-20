Nigerian tech scene’s missing link is not funding but academia

Last week, while Nigerian politicians indulged in their usual smearing games, far away in California five female teenage students were putting Nigeria on the global technology map with their innovation.

Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye who made up the team known as Save A Soul, emerged winners of the $10,000 Junior Gold Awards at the 2018 Technovation World Challenge. Their winning innovation was an application called FD Detector built to combat one of Nigeria’s age-long problems – fake drugs.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), about 17 per cent of drugs circulating in Nigeria are counterfeits. The team, while pitching their idea, said Nigeria had the largest market for fake drugs. On the African continent, at least 100,000 deaths annually are as a result of fake drugs. Hence, by inventing the FD Detector app, the five students from Anambra State, Nigeria, have provided a solution that will not only go a long way to address the problem in Nigeria, but also on the entire continent.

As remarkable as defeating teams from the United States, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China could be, FD Detector’s most notable feat should be found in showcasing what is possible when technology and academia is properly aligned. It is a testament that Nigeria’s tech revolution needs the critical input from academia to mature.

To be sure, the tech scene in Nigeria has come a long, mostly driven by young entrepreneurial Nigerians with little or no government support. They have faced up the harsh realities of Nigeria’s business environment, a few have survived, most died, and many new fresh ideas have replaced them.

While it may look like a battle of the fittest, the reality is that majority of tech startups in Nigeria are so deficient in the very true definition of the word “fittest”. Without electricity, funding, internet penetration, effective regulation and other basic infrastructures, the possibilities of survival is very thin. Tech businesses have also closed some significant funding from both local and foreign investors. But the funds are yet to translate to the expected boom of the segment on the country’s GDP.

For many years, Nigeria’s education system has mostly played the outsider in the growth of technology businesses in the country. Yet, without the education system actively participating in the areas of research and development (R&D) and talent provision the growth recorded so far will merely be on the surface.

Silicon Valley which has become a poster child for most Nigerian tech hubs has benefited immensely from integrating academia within its ecosystem. Schools such as Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard and several other institutions are well entrenched in providing not only research, but also talents, funding and innovations.

“As a rule, universities are built to serve a mission greater than any individual or short term gain,” Temitope Osunrinde, a Nigeria tech expert wrote in a recent article published on BusinessDay. “Their stock-in-trade is the sheer adventure of ideas. What make universities uniquely essential, to the innovation ecosystem are the things that make them different from businesses and governments; universities are built for collaboration, for learning and discovery, and for unlocking the imagination.”

Unfortunately for the Nigerian school system, while Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye may be secondary students, the glory for their feat goes to the Edufun Technik STEM Centre which was responsible for the mentoring and grooming of the winners.

“Well done to Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu, the founder of Edufun Technik STEM Centre,” Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President said in his congratulatory message posted on Twitter. “I understand that she and her company were responsible for mentoring the young ladies. Great job!”

Recently, Nigerian institutions, University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin, Akwa Ibom State University, University of Africa, University of Uyo, University of Calabar and Niger Delta University signed an agreement with the University of Bradford to be incorporated into the World Technology Universities Network (WTUN). The objective was to deepen the development of technology in their schools.

While the ambition for the membership of WTUN, a global network of technology universities committed to undertaking cutting-edge, challenge-led research may be forward looking, seeking collaboration with tech businesses in Nigeria could help accelerate growth and seal their place on the globe without having to pander to any institutions.

An integration of academia would also boost the confidence of investors in technology startups which could result in big ticket funding. Winning should not be a once-in-a-while thing, with the help of academia, the tech scene has the potential to make it more consistent.