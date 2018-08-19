Technology
Texem organises training on big data for strategic outcomes
Digital breakthrough is shaping every aspect of our lives, from consumer goods to healthcare, energy to agriculture, transportation to telecommunications, financial services to the public underscoring the potential for digital technologies to transform the way organisations operate. While organisations in Nigeria collect an enormous amount of data, many organisations do not have the competence to…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...