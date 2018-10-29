Technology
‘My vision is to ensure that everybody has access to ICT
William Ijeh is Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director of Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). A technology guru and broadband penetration advocate, Ijeh has worked in ITU in different capacities for over 21 years, repositioning, restructuring and reforming various departments in which he worked. In this interview with ODINAKA ANUDU,…
Waiver of statutory notice for board of directors’ meetings
Statutorily, directors are entitled to receive fourteen days’ notice (except otherwise provided in the Articles of Association). Business exigencies however...