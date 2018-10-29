‘My vision is to ensure that everybody has access to ICT

William Ijeh is Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director of Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). A technology guru and broadband penetration advocate, Ijeh has worked in ITU in different capacities for over 21 years, repositioning, restructuring and reforming various departments in which he worked. In this interview with ODINAKA ANUDU,…

login to view this content or Register here