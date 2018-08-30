Analysis
Clean energy for Africa: How PPP’s can fund the transition
There is a litany of arguments in support of clean energy across the world, especially for the Global South, within which Africa finds itself. Clean energy is expensive, and according to World Bank Data of 2015, the bulk of low income and underdeveloped economies find their cluster within the African continent, thus it is an…
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...