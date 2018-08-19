Analysis

Conquering offence in the marketplace

by Editor

August 19, 2018 | 12:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

There are myriads of reasons for offence in the workplace or while carrying out business transactions. These could come from competitors, employees, colleagues, customers and various other stakeholders. You as a business man are expected to be on your guard as with an eagle’s eye to ensure you outwit every competitor. You are also on…

login to view this content or Register here

by Editor

August 19, 2018 | 12:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Governor Ikpeazu’s MSME narrative

Though he died unsung, Pa Ichiogu Ikpeazu, the great Umuobiakwa goldsmith, still lives on. Exceptional genes do not die. He...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner