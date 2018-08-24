Global renewable energy industry has success stories Nigeria should learn from

Nigeria presents as a typical case of a resource cursed nation because it has an abundance of natural resources such as sunlight but fails to harness same to stimulate sustainable economic growth and better the lives of its citizens.

Global wind and solar has hit a landmark figure of 1 terrawatt (TW) and a second terawatt will arrive by mid-2023 and cost 46 percent less than the first, data from Bloomberg NEF show. This is a success story Nigeria can learn from.

New output from the BNEF database shows that there were 1,013GW of wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) generating capacity installed worldwide as of June 30, 2018. The 1TW milestone would have been passed sometime just before this date. The total is finely balanced between wind (54%) and solar (46%).

One of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria is its inability to supply reliable electricity through its decaying transmission infrastructure that has collapsed an average of once a month since January, 2018. Of course, there is also the challenge associated with gas supply to generating companies. Solar and wind offer alternatives that can lift the lives of rural dwellers especially amid these challenges.

According to the World Bank, nearly 1.5 billion people are estimated to lack electricity supply in the world, half are in Africa. Nigeria alone is estimated to have over 90 million people living without electricity supply. This is potential market for solar or wind powered mini-grid solutions, such as the solar home systems. There are some success stories already in Nigeria.

Osoogun, a rural community in Oyo state was recently documented. The community is connected to the national grid, yet never enjoyed electricity. Sadly no light for over one year, but now they are very excited that solar home systems (SHS) will be provided for them. This is according to a video documentary produced by Adesoji Adejolu, creative director at Ultrashot, a media production an event streaming company on TweetChat under the aegis of #GridlessAfrica.

Adejolu strives to use cinematic experience, #BeyondTheGridMovie to investigate the various ways decentralised renewable energy bridges electricity supply gaps and provides an alternative source of power in Nigeria.

Access to finance is one of the major limitations to the rapid development of solar energy in Africa. But while traditional methods of obtaining project capital can be very limiting. Today’s world of micro-investors on platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo has paved the way for new platforms like SunExchange.

However, with sustained investment and expansion, in ten years, there would be larger networks of micro-grids working together and independent from the grid. Maybe even integrate to the network. It would be like Europe during the 1800s with the industrial revolution and coal fired generation.

One example of where mini-grids are providing electricity and making lives better is Burundi, Rwanda’s neighbour. There, solar powered ovens are providing business opportunities for women. Not only economically with a bakery business, but also with no longer requiring firewood, quality of life/health increases due to no smoke inhalation.

At the moment, the financial value of Nigeria’s off-grid power market, which is driven by solar, is about $9.2 billion, according to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Operators and investors are beginning to change the initial negative stories associated with solar power in Nigeria with judicious investments and sustainable projects.

Renewable energy solutions, such as the solar hybrid inverter systems for offices will offer Nigeria’s start-up entrepreneurs a leeway to overcome unreliable electricity supply from the national grid and rising cost of operating generator sets.

The total number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is put conservatively at 74 million businesses, which constitute 84 percent of the labour force, contribute 50 percent to GDP and 7 percent to export, according a report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).