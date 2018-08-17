Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features over 10 international brands, scores of domestic investors with 8,000 standard available rooms and leads hotel pipeline for West Africa with 61 out of 114 hotels and 10,000 out of 20,790 rooms. Also, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in…
