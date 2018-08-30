Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who just visited Nigeria made significant comments on Nigeria. He stated the obvious that the bank has interest in Nigeria because of its large population. He went further to emphasize the need to develop rural electrification…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...