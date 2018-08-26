Still on Senator Dino’s wilderness experience

In our nation, every political dispensation comes up with assorted hilarious personae. Currently, Senator Dino Melaye (SDM for short) offers the best of comedy in the political vista. Since his days at the House of Representatives, SDM has always been at the center of uncanny humorous displays. At the climax of his epic show at the House, SDM and a few others clashed with other honourable members. The whole matter soon developed into chaotic tango. SDM was at the center of it all. Bruised, battered and in torn clothes, he was bundled out of the Hollow Chamber by security personnel. Luckily, the show happened in full glare of students who were on excursion to the National Assembly. So, it was not without spectators.

SDM’s stepping up to the Senate only meant a corresponding upgrade in his melodramatic expertise. Hardly had the 8th Senate settled down for business than SDM popped up his acting skill, once again. First, he reportedly threatened Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) in a most uncanny manner. Then, he came into the Hollow Chamber in an academic gown to wittily prove cynics wrong over his certificate controversy. He later came out with a commanding short video performance titled “Ajeku Iya” to celebrate his triumph over the certificate brouhaha. The video show was such a smash hit.

As Nigerians were still caught in the euphoria of the hilarious “Ajeku Iya” flaunt, SDM came out with a more captivating display. This time around, the act is so daring that it would make James Bond chuckle approvingly. In the company of policemen who were allegedly taking him to Lokoja to answer a gun running accusation, SDM fell off a moving vehicle on the excuse that he feared for his safety. Pronto, he was taken to an Abuja hospital where more drama ensued.

At the hospital, patient SDM was medically attended to by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, who used his medical deftness to remind those watching that once a doctor always a doctor. So, with a stethoscope around his neck, visiting Saraki helped feel SDM pulse and assured a horde of colleagues who were eagerly awaiting the report that SDM would be good in a couple of days. And truly, he was.

For SDM, there is no limit to drama. Dino is drama. Drama is Dino. SDM recently took bravery to an incredible height when he impudently made a heroic foray into an Abuja jungle. How did he get into the forest? What was his mission there? It is a simple story, but with a complicated plot. According to SDM, he ran into the forest to escape evil plot to kill him. So, like every lead protagonist in a captivating movie, SDM outsmarted his pursuers and took refuge in the forest.

SDM was able to survive in the forest on a tree for eleven hours. Definitely, this must have a divine dimension. Of course, the embattled senator alluded to the divine nature of his survival at the lonely wilderness when he tweeted thus: “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized, but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom only I trust.”

Characteristically, detailed report of SDM’s alleged escapade was like a fascinating scene in an action movie. According to SDM, he was travelling from Abuja to Lokoja when a convoy of three vehicles drove recklessly by his vehicle, intercepting him on the highway and forcing him to stop. His attackers who were heavily armed tried to open fire on his vehicle but could not succeed because the car was bullet-proof. So, they opted to burn him inside the car.

To achieve this, they went in search of tyres to set him and his vehicle ablaze. It was at this point that the James Bond instinct in SDM unfolded. He jumped out of the vehicle and ran straight into the wilderness for refuge. What happened to his vehicle? What happened to those with who were in his car? Did all his alleged assailants go in search of tyres at the same time? How long did it take SDM to dash into the wilderness? Was he pursued by the assailants? How did he outsmart them? The senator’s narrative didn’t seem to offer much explanation in respect of all these. But then, one could excuse him. It could not have been possible to recount all in the face of such a scary experience.

At the moment, what is most important is that we now have our distinguished senator back, hale hearty. Now, we can look forward to more drama from his stable. Hopefully, very soon, he might become the governor of Kogi State or even the country’s president. Who knows? Why not? Whatever, his future political options are, one thing is certain: with Dino, you can be sure of more drama.

Tayo Ogunbiyi