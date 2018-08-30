Analysis

Surviving as a youth in a Charley-Boy Republic!2

by Ik Muo

August 30, 2018 | 12:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

In the first part of this article, we undertook some conceptual clarifications on the nature and scope of the Charley-Boy Republic. But there was a slip of hand; I went to UI in 1977, not 1987. Thanks to sharp-eyed Samuel Diala for drawing my attention to certain things that did not add up. I also appreciate…

login to view this content or Register here

by Ik Muo

August 30, 2018 | 12:00 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster

In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner