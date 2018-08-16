Exclusives
2019 election plot thickens as Saraki considers PDP Presidential ticket
by KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja, & CYNTHIA IKWUETOGHU, MICHEAL ANI, Lagos
August 16, 2018 | 1:56 am| | | Start Conversation
The race to the 2019 presidential election is getting stiffer as Nigerian senate president; Bukola Saraki on Tuesday said he is considering running for the post of president come February 2019. “I am consulting and actively considering it,” Saraki, said in an interview with Bloomberg at his residence in the capital, Abuja. “I believe I…
by KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja, & CYNTHIA IKWUETOGHU, MICHEAL ANI, Lagos
August 16, 2018 | 1:56 am| | | Start Conversation
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...