Exclusives
2019 Election: Saraki considering running for President
Nigerian senate president Bukola Saraki
The race to the 2019 presidential election is getting even more stiffer as Nigerian senate president Bukola Saraki said he is considering running for the post of president come February. “I am consulting and actively considering it,” Saraki, said Tuesday in an interview at his residence in the capital, Abuja. “I believe I can make…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...