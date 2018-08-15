Exclusives
Buhari did not decline assent to electoral act- Presidency
The Presidency has said that the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the Bill because of objections to the use of card readers are wild and baseless. Presidency on Wednesday said President Buhari is fully committed to the use of Permanent Voters Card and the Card Reader for the 2019 general election. The Senior…
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...