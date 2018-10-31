Exclusives

Microfinance banks to lose 70% of directors to new CBN governance code

by  HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

October 31, 2018 | 2:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

A new corporate governance code introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Microfinance banks (MFBs) could see about 70 percent of directors retiring in the next three years. The CBN on Tuesday released the code of corporate governance for Other Finance Institutions (OFIs) operating in the country. The OFIs are microfinance banks, primary…

login to view this content or Register here

Tags:

by  HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

October 31, 2018 | 2:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria

It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...



Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond