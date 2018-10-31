Exclusives
Microfinance banks to lose 70% of directors to new CBN governance code
A new corporate governance code introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Microfinance banks (MFBs) could see about 70 percent of directors retiring in the next three years. The CBN on Tuesday released the code of corporate governance for Other Finance Institutions (OFIs) operating in the country. The OFIs are microfinance banks, primary…
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...