800 meters walk: It was to prove my popularity, not fitness- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Daura broached the issue of his opting to trek some distance after observing Eid prayers at Kofar Arewa Eid Ground and the humbling hero’s welcome from the well-wishers that lined the street.

This is just as he reiterated that the recent election victories recorded by All Progressive Congress APC, in the Bauchi and Kogi bye elections were indications that the party will sweep the 2019 polls.

The President, obviously responding to reactions that trailed the reported 800 meters walk, explained that the walk was not about proving his fitness level or scoring cheap political capital.

‘According to him” This is my constituency, the people came out in their large numbers to see me and the car in which I was being driven had tinted windows.

‘‘They were not seeing me so I came down so they could see me. I didn’t need to convince anyone about my health and the decision to contest for a second term- a decision that I made public in April this year,’’ he said.

The President used the opportunity of his meeting with his kinsmen to inform them that he has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and the CBN to review the processes on the issuance of loans to smallholder farmers.

He stated that “ We want to make it easier for them to assess the loans, particularly the underprivileged people in the society. It has become necessary for the government to do this because banks will insist on collaterals which majority of farmers do not have.

‘‘For our agriculture policy to succeed, we must be able to reach small farm holders with loans without collaterals. Collaterals are always a problem with smallholder farmers,’’ he said.

The President also highlighted the achievements of the administration on local rice productions which had expectedly led to the reduction of imports by over 90 percent.

The President expressed delight that young people are returning to the farms and reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to implement policies to promote agriculture.

Speaking on behalf of the civil society groups in Daura Emirate, the spokesman of the group, Yusuf Bello Maiadua, applauded the President on his numerous achievements.

‘‘You have made us proud, the economy is back on the path of growth and you have laid a solid foundation for the development of the country.

Maiadua who hinted the President of plans by the Daura Emirate to organise a massive rally for his 2019 campaign, as soon as the ban on political campaign is lifted, invited him to make out time to attend.

The President had also on Friday said the string of victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in bye-elections in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi States is sufficient proof that 2019 elections will be won by the party.

Receiving the representatives of the 34 Chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Katsina State, President Buhari said: “coming against the backdrop of the victory in Ekiti governorship election, the string of victory by our party, the APC, is a clear indication of the way things will go in 2019.

“For those who are discerning; those who have ears and eyes they will see, hear and understand. Those who don’t understand are entitled to their mistaken assumptions.”

The President, therefore, emphasized that the victories in the recent polls are indeed “the sign of things to come.”

He thanked the leaders of the association for paying Sallah homage to him and for their message of congratulations on the performance of the party and the administration, assuring them that he would continue to do his best for the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of ALGON in the State, Alhaji Mohammed Na’Allah, expressed their support and commitment to the success of the Buhari Administration.

At another meeting with the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Katsina State, President Buhari expressed his continued determination to respect the diversity of the country, saying that he will run a government that is fair and just to all Nigerians.

The President thanked the CAN leadership in the State for living in peace and harmony with other religious groups, and for supporting his administration in its policies and programmes

The CAN leaders who spoke during the visit, the State Chairman, Rev. Nelson Onyeakachukwu, and an elder and coordinator of the Christian Pilgrimage in the State, Haruna Danjuma expressed happiness with the President’s performance.

They described him as the State’s good ambassador who had made everyone proud.

“Christians in Katsina are happy with both Governor Masari in the State and yourself at the center. We will continue to support both of you,” the CAN leaders told the President.

