Acting President signs three bills into law as Buhari returns
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed three Bills which were transmitted by the National Assembly, into law, making them Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is just as President Muhamamdu Buhari arrived Abuja on Saturday after spending his 10 days leave in the United Kingdom. The President alighted from the Presidential jet, Nigeria’s…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...