Exclusives

Africa looks for something new out of Donald Trump

by Katrina Manson and David Pilling, FT

August 27, 2018 | 2:40 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Donald Trump will welcome Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House on Monday for what will be only the second one-on-one meeting the US president has held with a sub-Saharan African leader since he took office last year. The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Katrina Manson and David Pilling, FT

August 27, 2018 | 2:40 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner