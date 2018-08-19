Exclusives
Ahead 2019: Verbal salvos resume in Rivers
Introduction: The political atmosphere in Rivers State seemed normal or dull for weeks until the man from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dakuku Peterside, who contested against Governor Nyesom Wike (People’s Democratic Party) in 2015, passed through his home state and threw jabs and stirred the hornet’s nest. Peterside, now the Director-General of the Nigerian…
Analysis
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...