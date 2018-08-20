Exclusives
Analysts forecast naira resilience amid offshore outflows
Naira
It’s not a tale of dejavu for the most stable emerging market currency this year- the naira. Despite a sustained foreign sell-off that has dealt a blow to emerging market currencies, it will take something special for the Nigeria naira to weaken materially like in 2016. Emerging market currencies from the Russian Rubble to the…
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...