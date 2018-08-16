Exclusives
Apapa gridlock worsening 25 days after Osinbajo’s 72-hour order
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and the continent’s most populous nation, is a great lesson on impunity and this explains why 25 days after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ordered a 72-hour joint operation to clear the gridlock in Apapa caused by stationary trailers, the situation is getting worse instead of improving incrementally as expected. Since…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...