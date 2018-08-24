APC to hold presidential and governorship primaries in September

In compliance with the time table of the 2019 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its primaries for September.

INEC has asked political parties to conduct primaries between 18 August and 7 October 2019 to nominate candidates for the 2019 general elections as required by Section 37 of the amended Electoral Act 2010.

In a letter to INEC dated 17 August 2018 tiled: Notice for the conduct of congresses and primaries for the nomination of candidates, obtained by journalists, APC is conducting nationwide local government congresses for the election of delegates to the National convention to nominate presidential candidate on 8 September.

The letter stated that Presidential primary holds 19 September, National Assembly primaries hold 20 September and Governorship primaries is slated for 24 September while State Houses of Assembly primaries is on 29 September.

This letter was obtained a day after APC denied that it has not released timetables for State/National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries.

Yekini Nabena, APC Acting National Publicity in statement noted that, “our attention has been drawn to a timetable circulating in the social media and published today (August 23, 2018) in Daily Times Newspaper, purportedly for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential positions.”

“The timetable is fake and should be disregarded. The Party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries”, Nabena had said.

However, APC on Friday accused INEC of leaking its confidential correspondence particularly the letter notifying the commission of the party’s schedule of primaries.

A statement signed by APC Spokesman, Nabena read that, “our attention has been drawn to a leaked letter the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole wrote to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu informing the Commission of the schedule of the Congresses and Primaries to elect Party candidates for the 2019 General Elections.

“These leaks of our sensitive and confidential correspondence to INEC is becoming commonplace and totally unacceptable. We strongly request that INEC looks into its internal handling of official correspondence and put a stop to these leaks.”

“While the leaked formal notification to INEC has been done by the APC pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), we advise the general public particularly the media to wait for an official announcement from the Party as the leaked dates are subject to changes, if necessary”.

