Exclusives

Back-to-school spending to pressure Nigerian markets

by Iheanyi Nwachukwu & Gbemi Faminu

August 30, 2018 | 2:05 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Nigeria’s financial markets will next month witness more pressure, though it could be short-lived, as parents seek to raise cash for “Back-to-School” expenses. Schools resumption, also known as “Back-to-School” in Nigeria is a period (always in September) accompanied with pressure on parents but more of excitement on the side of pupils and students from long…

login to view this content or Register here

by Iheanyi Nwachukwu & Gbemi Faminu

August 30, 2018 | 2:05 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster

In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner