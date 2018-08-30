Exclusives
Back-to-school spending to pressure Nigerian markets
Nigeria’s financial markets will next month witness more pressure, though it could be short-lived, as parents seek to raise cash for “Back-to-School” expenses. Schools resumption, also known as “Back-to-School” in Nigeria is a period (always in September) accompanied with pressure on parents but more of excitement on the side of pupils and students from long…
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...