Exclusives
Bank credit to private sector down 1.69% in Q2 2018
Credit facilities allocated to the private sector by Nigerian banks declined by 1.69 percent to N15.34 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 from N15.60 trillion in Q2 2017 as shown in the most recent Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report. The credit allocation to private sector divided into three sectors namely; Agriculture,…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...