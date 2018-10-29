Exclusives

Beer wars: NB, Guinness lose ground to competition, weaker purchasing power 

by BALA AUGIE

October 29, 2018 | 3:10 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

For the first time in decades, shareholders in Nigerian Breweries and Guinness Plc, which together have dominated the country’s beer market will have to worry about their continued dominance of the drink business in the country. Heightened competition from rival beer manufacturers, as well as declining spending power of Nigerians, which have forced many of…

login to view this content or Register here

Tags: , ,

by BALA AUGIE

October 29, 2018 | 3:10 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Waiver of statutory notice for board of directors’ meetings

Statutorily, directors are entitled to receive fourteen days’ notice (except otherwise provided in the Articles of Association). Business exigencies however...



Top Stories

BRIU

Banking App