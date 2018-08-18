Exclusives
Buhari returns today after 10 days leave
President Muhammmadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria today after observing his 10 days leave in the United Kingdom. The President who left the shores of Nigeria on Friday, 3rd of August is expected back today, Saturday, ahead of the Sallah celebrations which begins on Tuesday. Aides to the President, Businessday gathered at the Presidential…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...