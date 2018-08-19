Exclusives
What business leaders want from Nigeria’s next president
As INEC serves notice of election to political parties on 17 August ahead of the national elections in 2019, business leaders have listed some of qualities they will like to see in whoever becomes Nigeria’s next president. Deji Olowe, the managing director in a technology firm said he would like to see a leader with…
Big Read
Analysis
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...