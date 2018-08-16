Exclusives

CBN hints of reduction in MPR at Bankers Committee

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 16, 2018 | 8:32 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday hinted of the possibility to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) following the drop in inflation rate for 17th consecutive months. Ahmed Abdullahi, CBN’s director, banking and supervision said this at the end of the bankers committee meeting in Lagos. Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped marginally to 11.14…

login to view this content or Register here

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 16, 2018 | 8:32 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner