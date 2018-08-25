CCNN, Cutix, 20 others beat bond yields as equities shed N676bn

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Cutix and C & I Leasing led the table of companies whose share prices outperformed the bond and treasury bills yields as at the close of business on August 24, 2018. The share prices of the three companies recorded market returns to the tune of 225.3 percent, 100 percent and 93.8 percent year to date respectively.

Others are NEM which returned 80.7 percent; Fidson, 66.2 percent; Ikeja Hotel, 56.7 percent; Beta Glass, 52 percent; Eterna, 47.8 percent; Unity Bank, 39.6 percent; Caverton, 37.2 percent; AIICO, 34.6 percent and Custodian, 34.4 percent.

The list also has AXA Mansard, 32.1 percent.; NPF Microfinance Bank, 28 percent; Unilever, 28 percent; Learn Africa, 27.3 percent; ; FCMB, 23.6 percent; Sterling Bank, 22.2 percent, Stanbic IBTC, 19.3 percent, ETI, 17.6 percent; John Holt,16 percent and Wema Bank, 15.4 percent. Based on the data sourced from FMDQ Plc, the highest bond yield as at August 24 2018 stood at 14.97 percent while that of the treasury bills was 13.30 percent.

The yield is the income return on an investment, such as the interest or dividends received from holding a particular security, according to Investopedia. The yields and capital market returns help asset managers to effectively allocate their funds on different asset classes with a view to getting maximum returns to investors.

On the flip side, Multiverse, FTN Cocoa and Courtville ended the week as the worst performing stocks year to date, each with a negative 60 percent returns YTD. These stocks are followed by NSL Tech, -58 percent; Cornerstone Insurance, -54 percent; Regency Alliance Insurance and Japaul Oil, -52 percent each; Sovereign Trust Insurance, -50 percent and Thomas Wyatt, -48 percent. Each of these stocks ended the period at less than 30 kobo per share.

“The stocks in question are outperforming the equity and money markets because of their financials which were impressive in the first half of the year”, Kemi Akinde, a senior analyst with Meristem Securities said.

CCNN realised N12.08 billion in earnings in the first six months of 2018, representing 42 percent increase over N8.511 billion made at the end of June 2017. Finance costs fell by 62 percent from N78.588 million as at June 2017 to N30.967 million in June 2018. Profit after tax rose by 153 percent from N1.029 billion in June 2017 to N2.603 billion in June 2018.

Cutix made N5.06 billion revenue at half year 2018, translating to a 38 percent increase over N3.68 billion made same period in 2017. Profit before tax increased by 79 percent from N370.14 million last year June to N661.56 million by June this year. Profit after tax jumped by 71 percent to N440.29 million in June 2018 in contrast to N257.50 million realised by the same company in June 2017. Its earnings per share rose from 29 kobo in June last year to 50 kobo this year’s June.

C & I Leasing increased its gross earnings by 10 percent from N11.55 billion in June 2017 to N12.78 billion same period this year. Profit after tax rose by 17 percent from N580.03 million to N682.15 million during the period.

To analysts at the United Capital, the prominence of penny stocks on the table of equities that outperformed the capital and money market returns may not necessarily be connected to their half year results but due to the increased activities of local retail investors.

“It is a pity that notable stocks with very impressive half year results are not outperforming the market currently except the penny stocks which are not attractive to foreign and institutional investors because their market capitalisation is thin and transactions in their shares are very low. They are only attractive to local retail investors. When conditions are favourable again, market rally will start from the well-capitalised stocks which are naturally attractive to foreign and institutional investors”, Kayode Tinuoye, head, research department at the United Capital, said.

“The downward trend in the market will reverse when major investors are confident that the political risks around the forthcoming general elections are effectively managed”, Tinuoye added.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed last Friday at 35,430.68 points representing 0.47 percent week to date gain and -7.35 percent year to date negative returns. In the same manner, the market capitalisation of listed equities closed at N12.93 trillion which amounted to N58.38 billion appreciation in the values of equities week to date and a loss of N676.17 billion in market capitalisation year to date.

Among the sub sectoral indexes, only the NSE Premium Index closed in the positive territory at 1.66 percent YTD. The components of the NSE Premium Index are FBN Holdings, Seplat, UBA, Wapco, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Dangote Cement.