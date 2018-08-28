Exclusives
Court warns parties against impeachment of Saraki
Bukola Saraki, Nigerian Senate President.
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of Federal High Court, Abuja,Tuesday, warmed against any action that would jeopardise a case pending before him, which sought to restrain those behind moves to impeach Bukola Saraki as Senate President, to shield their sword until the determination of the suit before him Senator Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Senator Isa Misau…
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...