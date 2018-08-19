Exclusives
Why Dangote Sugar isn’t having a sweet year
Nigeria’s largest sugar refiner and retailer has seen revenue and operating profit drop by 29 percent and 17 percent respectively in the first half 2018 off the back of a steady decline all year in sugar prices. A surge in sugar production since last September when the European Union abolished production led to a supply…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Issues as National Assembly fails to reconvene
The shelving of the much-anticipated emergency sitting of the National Assembly over consideration of the N242 billion 2019 election budget...